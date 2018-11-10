Phoronix Apparel Is Now Available From HELLOTUX

If you are looking for some Phoronix shirts this holiday season, there are some new options available from HELLOTUX, the clothing vendor where everything is "Made on Linux, powered by Linux, for us, Linux fans."While we have worked with a few different vendors over the past 14 years, there wasn't any Phoronix t-shirt offerings available recently when a Phoronix reader inquired about some Phoronix/PTS-branded apparel. Working with HELLOTUX, there now is a line initially of Phoronix Test Suite embroidered shirts.

This includes polo shirts, t-shirts, as well as sweatshirts. Those interested can checkout the garments at hellotux.com/phoronix . HELLOTUX is a vendor that designs exclusively Linux / free software project embroidered shirts from Debian to Arch and now Phoronix. Orders are shipped from the EU to the United States and elsewhere for this company that has been around since 2009.

If there is sufficient interest, I'll also look at bringing back some of the other past Phoronix apparel options and other Phoronix/PTS swag.