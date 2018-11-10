Phoronix Apparel Is Now Available From HELLOTUX
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 November 2018 at 06:36 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
If you are looking for some Phoronix shirts this holiday season, there are some new options available from HELLOTUX, the clothing vendor where everything is "Made on Linux, powered by Linux, for us, Linux fans."

While we have worked with a few different vendors over the past 14 years, there wasn't any Phoronix t-shirt offerings available recently when a Phoronix reader inquired about some Phoronix/PTS-branded apparel. Working with HELLOTUX, there now is a line initially of Phoronix Test Suite embroidered shirts.


This includes polo shirts, t-shirts, as well as sweatshirts. Those interested can checkout the garments at hellotux.com/phoronix. HELLOTUX is a vendor that designs exclusively Linux / free software project embroidered shirts from Debian to Arch and now Phoronix. Orders are shipped from the EU to the United States and elsewhere for this company that has been around since 2009.


If there is sufficient interest, I'll also look at bringing back some of the other past Phoronix apparel options and other Phoronix/PTS swag.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
GIMP 2.10.8 Gets Better Performance Boost On Lower-End Hardware
PostgreSQL 11.1 Released To Address The Latest Open-Source Security Vulnerability
Samsung Comments On Open-Source Restructuring
VC4 & V3D Open-Source Drivers Continue Maturing At Broadcom
Samsung Open-Source Group Reportedly Shuts Down
UPower 0.99.9 Released, Near v1.0 For this Linux Power Management Middleware
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
System76 Unveils Thelio "Open" Desktops With Intel/AMD CPU Options, NVIDIA/Radeon GPUs
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code