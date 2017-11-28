The HDMI Forum has announced HDMI 2.1 as the latest version of their high definition audio/video interface.
The updates in HDMI 2.1 allow for resolutions and refresh rates now up to 8K at 60Hz, 4K at 120Hz, or even now a 10K resolution at 30Hz with the bandwidth boosted to 48 Gbps. Dynamic HDR formats have also been added to the specification.
The 48 Gbps bandwidth allows for delivering uncompressed 8K video with High Dynamic Range using the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable, which is backwards compatibility with existing HDMI ports/devices.
HDMI 2.1 also supports VRR as Variable Refresh Rate for reducing lag/stuttering, similar to FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync, a new audio low latency mode, and other improvements to the specification.
HDMI 2.1 devices will likely be out by the end of 2018. More details at HDMI.org.
