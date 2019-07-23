Audio Component Support Being Worked On For The Radeon & Nouveau Drivers

Linux sound maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE has posted a set of patches implementing HD audio component notifier support for the Radeon and Nouveau DRM kernel drivers.
Audio component notifier support may not seem like much to get excited about but it allows for more reliable audio hotplug notifications and ELD (EDID Like Data) transfer without accessing the HD audio bus. This yields efficiency benefits and can function without waking up the run-time power management hardware.
The Intel Linux graphics driver has long supported this functionality and there are separate patches wiring in this functionality to the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver. Takashi's latest patches are rounding out this audio component support for the older Radeon driver and Nouveau (open-source NVIDIA) drivers.
These Radeon/Nouveau patches can be found here though at least on the Radeon side there's some concerns raised about its support for older GPUs before the days of ELD support and other intricacies about the hardware. But we'll see where this ends up; any efficiency improvements are always welcome.
