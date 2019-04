DragonFly's HAMMER2 File-System Picks Up More Performance Optimizations

DragonFlyBSD lead developer Matthew Dillon who also created the HAMMER family of file-systems remains quite busy on filling out the remaining features for HAMMER2 and tuning its performance.Landing today within the DragonFlyBSD Git code has been the latest HAMMER2 file-system improvements.First up are fixes including for an allocator race condition and related corruption.But exciting us and warranting today's post is performance work . This includes supporting an asynchronous flush follow-through when the OS requests it and supporting write-clustering at the device-level if enabled. However, write-clustering is disabled by default with HAMMER2. The performance work also has changes to XOP dispatch. In the end, Matthew Dillon noted, "Significantly improves concurrent filesystem ops and I/O and significantly improves sequential filesystem write I/O."These HAMMER2 improvements and more will be part of the DragonFlyBSD 5.6 release while those wanting to help test the new file-system driver code right away can enjoy the daily snapshots