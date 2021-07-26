H.264 SVC / Temporal Encoding Wired Up For AMD's Linux Graphics Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 July 2021 at 04:42 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
For those making use of Radeon GPUs for H.264 encoding on Linux, the open-source Mesa driver stack for VCN hardware has just merged support for handling H.264 Scalable Video Coding (SVC) / temporal encoding.

This merge request from AMD was just merged into Mesa 21.3-devel for expanding its H.264 encode capabilities with Video Core Next.

The H.264 SVC coding specification covers the encoding of video bitstreams that also contain multiple subset bitstreams. Scalable Video Coding supports multiple modalities while the focus of this latest Mesa Git work is around the temporal scalability. H.264 SVC is geared for use in low-bandwidth environments.

This H.264 SVC encode support is enabled for Raven Ridge hardware and newer. Mesa 21.3 is the open-source Linux user-space graphics driver stack feature release that will debut in Q4.
1 Comment
Related News
Open-Source Radeon Tools Updated With Expanded RDNA(2) Support, Other Features
AMD Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Cyan Skillfish"
AMD's Modern Graphics Driver In Linux 5.14 Exceeds 3.3 Million Lines Of Code
AMD Leveraging VKMS Driver To Improve Its Virtual Display Support
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 Vulkan Driver Released
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 for Linux Driver Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements
QEMU 6.1 Is On The Way For The Open-Source Linux Virtualization Stack
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements
Open-Source Radeon Tools Updated With Expanded RDNA(2) Support, Other Features