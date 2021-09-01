Gzip 1.11 Released With "Orders of Magnitude Faster" Performance On IBM Z

The last release of Gzip was v1.10 back at the end of 2018 while now it's finally been succeeded today by Gzip 1.11.
But even with the two and a half years since the release of Gzip 1.10, the Gzip 1.1 release isn't all that exciting... Unless you happen to be using IBM Z hardware.
The main feature work for Gzip 1.11 are patches contributed by IBM providing proper IBM Z support for Gzip. Gzip 1.11 features an IBM Z hardware-accelerated DEFLATE implementation for compression and decompression. The IBM patch simply sums up the gains as "estimated compression and decompression performance orders of magnitude faster than the current gzip and ratio comparable with that of level 1."
Besides IBM Z work, much of the other work since v1.10 are just build updates, documentation updates, improved test coverage, and other maintenance work.
More details on the Gzip 1.11 release via GNU.org.
