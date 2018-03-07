Fedora 28's Grubby Could Deal With /boot On Btrfs
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 7 March 2018
While Red Hat has been divesting from Btrfs and pursuing other Linux storage alternatives like Stratis, it looks like Fedora 28 will feature slightly better support for those opting for Btrfs.

A change to the Grubby boot-loader configuration tool that is slated for Fedora 28 will allow it to support /boot on Btrfs file-systems.

For those interested in their /boot mount point being on a Btrfs file-system, there is currently a call for testing of this Grubby update introducing the Btrfs support. The goal is to land that update for Fedora 28 in May.

Those that have never used Grubby before for configuring the GRUB2 boot-loader, a guide can be found via the Fedora docs.
