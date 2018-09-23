It's now been one week since Linus Torvalds announced he's taking a break to work on his empathy skills, etc. Greg Kroah-Hartman is handling the Linux release duties in Torvalds' absence and today marked the release of Linux 4.19-rc5.
Greg KH wrote, "As almost everyone knows, it's been an "interesting" week from a social point-of-view. But from the technical side, -rc5 looks totally normal. The diffstat is a bit higher than previous -rc5's, but the number of trees pulled is lower, so overall, pretty much all is on track. I'm not seeing any major "these bugs are not being fixed!" type of reports, so I can hope that the initial churn that -rc1 threw at everyone is under control."
That interesting week from the social perspective is due to Torvalds' break as well as the adoption of a Code of Conduct for Linux kernel contributions, which has further polarized some within the development community.
Greg's thoughts in full for Linux 4.19-rc5 can be read on the kernel mailing list.
Linux 4.19 final will likely be released by mid-October and is coming with a lot of new/improved functionality.
