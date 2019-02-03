Greenfield Is Still Progressing As An HTML5 In-Browser Wayland Compositor

Two years ago we covered Greenfield as an in-browser HTML5-based Wayland compositor. While at first it may seem like just a short-lived toy, it turns out the project is still around and advancing with its functionality for running Wayland apps inside modern web browsers without any browser plug-ins.
Greenfield lead developer Erik De Rijcke talked about this in-browser Wayland compositor during FOSDEM 2019's graphics track on Saturday. Greenfield is a functioning Wayland browser written in JavaScript and with a bit of WebAssembly. Greenfield live encodes application contents to H.264 using GStreamer and sent to the web browser via WebRTC and presented using WebGL and an HTML5 canvas.
Unfortunately the video recording of the talk -- and most interestingly, the demo -- isn't available for those that missed the talk in Brussels. But for the time being here is the PDF deck from the presentation that covers more about this HTML5 Wayland compositor.
The source and build instructions for it are available from GitHub.
Update: A video recording of the presentation is now available here (MP4).
