It's been a number of months since last seeing a new release of GreenWithEnvy or hearing anything out of the project, but this weekend is finally a new version of this open-source overclocking panel for NVIDIA graphics cards on Linux.
GreenWithEnvy 0.13 is the new release out today and their first since February. GreenWithEnvy 0.13 has various library updates, fixes the saving of preferences when running the Flatpak version of the program, and adds an option to minimize the application to the tray when hitting the close button.
It's a fairly straight-forward release with GreenWithEnvy already being quite featureful for NVIDIA overclocking on Linux. Those wanting to learn more about this third-party overclocking program or give it a whirl with your GeForce graphics card, find it on Gitlab.
