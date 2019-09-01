GreenWithEnvy 0.13 Released For Better NVIDIA GPU Overclocking On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 1 September 2019 at 07:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
It's been a number of months since last seeing a new release of GreenWithEnvy or hearing anything out of the project, but this weekend is finally a new version of this open-source overclocking panel for NVIDIA graphics cards on Linux.

GreenWithEnvy 0.13 is the new release out today and their first since February. GreenWithEnvy 0.13 has various library updates, fixes the saving of preferences when running the Flatpak version of the program, and adds an option to minimize the application to the tray when hitting the close button.

It's a fairly straight-forward release with GreenWithEnvy already being quite featureful for NVIDIA overclocking on Linux. Those wanting to learn more about this third-party overclocking program or give it a whirl with your GeForce graphics card, find it on Gitlab.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Has A Number Of Graphics Driver Fixes To Add For Linux 5.4
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
AMD Prepping Their HDCP 1.4 Content Protection Support For Raven Ridge & Newer
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.5 AMD Vulkan Driver Brings Fixes & Optimizations
Linux 5.3 Moves Ahead With No Longer Advertising RdRand On Older AMD CPUs/APUs
Popular News This Week
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Purism Shows Off First Shots Of The Librem 5 Smartphone's PCB