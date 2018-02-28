GraphicsFuzz Demo Works On Fuzzing Your GPU Drivers Through WebGL In The Browser
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 28 February 2018 at 08:02 AM EST. 13 Comments
MESA --
In the past we have reported on work done by students at the Imperial College London on fuzzing OpenGL drivers and in the process uncovering various driver bugs affecting Linux too. They have out a new WebGL demo that has already uncovered at least one Mesa driver bug.

The Imperial College students behind that initial driver fuzzing research the past two years have now founded their own startup for continuing this work, GraphicsFuzz.com. At the moment they appear mostly focused on finding Android driver bugs, but their first demo of GraphicsFuzz is a WebGL test that will work on any compatible WebGL browser/system.


Those that want to try fuzzing their OpenGL driver with this WebGL demo can find it here for both mobile and desktop systems, open-source and proprietary drivers.

Through that demo they already found one Mesa i965 driver bug that caused a divide by zero in the NIR code during constant folding pass. As of today's Mesa 18.1-devel Git code, that bug should be fixed.

Those wishing to learn more about GraphicsFuzz's techniques, there is an explanation how it works.
13 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
RadeonSI NIR Support Is Getting Squared Away, A Call For More Game Testing
Mesa 17.3.6 Released To Fix Intel GPU Hangs
Freedreno Is Looking Forward To Mesa SPIR-V/OpenCL Too
Mesa 18.1 Receives OpenGL 3.1 With ARB_compatibility For Gallium3D Drivers
Pengutronix Gets Open-Source 3D Working On MX8M/GC7000 Hardware
Glxinfo Gets Updated With OpenGL 4.6 Support, More vRAM Reporting
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS