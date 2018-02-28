GraphicsFuzz Demo Works On Fuzzing Your GPU Drivers Through WebGL In The Browser

In the past we have reported on work done by students at the Imperial College London on fuzzing OpenGL drivers and in the process uncovering various driver bugs affecting Linux too. They have out a new WebGL demo that has already uncovered at least one Mesa driver bug.
The Imperial College students behind that initial driver fuzzing research the past two years have now founded their own startup for continuing this work, GraphicsFuzz.com. At the moment they appear mostly focused on finding Android driver bugs, but their first demo of GraphicsFuzz is a WebGL test that will work on any compatible WebGL browser/system.
Those that want to try fuzzing their OpenGL driver with this WebGL demo can find it here for both mobile and desktop systems, open-source and proprietary drivers.
Through that demo they already found one Mesa i965 driver bug that caused a divide by zero in the NIR code during constant folding pass. As of today's Mesa 18.1-devel Git code, that bug should be fixed.
Those wishing to learn more about GraphicsFuzz's techniques, there is an explanation how it works.
