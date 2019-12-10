GraphicsFuzz is the project born out of academia a few years ago for fuzzing GPU drivers to find OpenGL / OpenGL ES (WebGL) driver issues. This work was ultimately acquired by Google and then open-sourced just over one year ago. Today marks the release of GraphicsFuzz 1.3.
GraphicsFuzz these days is no longer about just OpenGL / GLES and GLSL shaders but also operating on SPIR-V shaders for consumption by Vulkan drivers. There are also GLSL/SPIR-V shader reducers in addition to the fuzzer that relies upon randomized metamorphic testing.
With GraphicsFuzz 1.3 there are "many improvements to the fuzzer and reducer" along with various improvements to the sample shaders for testing. It's a big update with the last feature release being from March. In digging through the development activity, there are many more reference/sample shaders, improved random number generation, Piglit interop improvements, a libFuzzer custom mutator server, and other additions.
Downloads and more details on this Apache-licensed graphics driver fuzzer can be found via GitHub.
