Google Has Been Quietly Developing "GFR" To Debug Vulkan GPU Hangs/Crashes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 January 2022 at 03:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
Last year Google quietly open-sourced the Graphics Flight Recorder (GFR) for sorting out GPU hangs and crashes. GFR is implemented as an implicit Vulkan layer that works on both Windows and Linux.

Google has been developing the Graphics Flight Recorder with a focus on Stadia cloud gaming use-cases for developers to sort out GPU hangs/crashes. This Vulkan layer adds completion tags to Vulkan command buffers so when an error is detected those command buffers can be dumped -- particularly around knowing where there was the last completed or first incomplete buffer.

This GFR Vulkan layer is low overhead enough to keep it activated until happening to run into a GPU hang/crash and will then automatically generate the log dump. The dump can then be fed back into one of its scripts to regenerate the source files.

One of the few downsides to the Graphics Flight Recorder though is that it depends upon the VK_AMD_buffer_marker Vulkan extension, which isn't widely supported at the moment -- but easy to implement for the open-source drivers. The Graphics Flight Recorder is hosted on GitHub.

GFR was released without much fanfare but Igalia developer Danylo Piliaiev spotted it. Danylo noted that GFR has already been useful for working out some hangs and encourages other developers to give it a shot.
1 Comment
Related News
Vulkan 1.2.203 Released With Many Documentation Updates, New Extensions
GRVK 0.5 Gets Battlefield 4 Running With AMD's Mantle Over Vulkan API
Airlie Exploring Possibility Of VA-API On Top Of Vulkan Video
Vulkan 1.2.200 Released With Two New Extensions
Vulkan 1.2.199 Released With New Extension To Help VKD3D-Proton
New Vulkan Extension Proposed To Help In Emulating AMD's Old Mantle API
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts