GraalVM CE 22.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Apple Silicon Support

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Oracle this morning published the GraalVM Community Edition 22.1 feature release for this high-performance Java/JDK distribution that also provides runtimes for JavaScript, Python, and other languages.GraalVM 22.1 is the new feature release for this high performance JDK/Java and other JVM language distribution environment. Oracle also published bug fix point releases today with GraalVM CE 21.3.2 and 20.3.6.



GraalVM 22.1 has many notable improvements for this feature update beyond just Java/JDK changes.