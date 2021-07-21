GraalVM 21.2 Released With New Optimizations, Better Linux AArch64 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 21 July 2021 at 03:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ORACLE --
Oracle has published a new version of GraalVM, its open-source Java JVM/JDK implemented in Java that also supports other programming languages and execution modes. GraalVM continues to be quite an interesting effort given its various languages supported and interesting technical experiments/features in the name of greater Java performance and other innovative features.

GraalVM 21.2 is another interesting release both for the pure community open-source project and also some new extras only within GraalVM Enterprise too. Among the changes catching my eye with GraalVM 21.2 include:

- A speculative guard movement optimization has been added that tries to move a loop invariant guard inside a loop to now outside the loop. This improves GraalVM's SpecJVM2009 geometric mean score by about 4.2% and lesser in other Java benchmarks too.

- Various other optimizations and Graal compiler improvements, mostly smaller items.

- Linux AArch64 GraalVM builds are now released as "supported" with more features enabled like the Ruby runtime, Java on Truffle, and more.

- More mature support for Java 16.

- GraalVM Enterprise has added a "novel" SIMD vectorization optimization for sequential code. This SIMD vectorization feature isn't being enabled by default yet but can be activated with te "-Dgraal.VectorizeSIMD=true" option.

- The Polyglot runtime has a new compilation queuing heuristic leading to improved warmup times for many workloads.

- Java on Truffle has improved bytecode dispatch that can lead to a 15~30% interpreter speed-up.

- Improved Python performance.

The free/community edition of GraalVM 21.2 can be downloaded from GitHub. The full list of GraalVM 21.2 changes to its numerous software components can be found over on GraalVM.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Oracle Sends Out Latest Linux Patches So Trenchboot Can Securely Launch The Kernel
Solaris 11.4 SRU33 Released - Finally Delivers Valgrind, jQuery, VirtIO Guest Support
Oracle Continues Working On The Maple Tree For The Linux Kernel
GraalVM 21.1 Released With Experimental Java 16 Support, Many Performance Improvements
Oracle Releases UEK R6U2 Kernel With New Slab Memory Controller
"PKRAM" Revived For Preserving Memory Pages Across Kexec'ing Kernels
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
ASRock Rack Has One Of The Best, Most Open-Source Firmware x86 Server Motherboards
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance
Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries