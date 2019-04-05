Facebook Opens Up Glow Compiler Back-End For Goya AI Accelerator
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 April 2019 at 05:40 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
In the AI races for dedicated hardware accelerators, Habana Labs is off to an early lead when it comes to having a mainline, open-source kernel driver and now is also the first AI processor having a back-end implemented within Facebook's Glow AI open-source compiler.

Glow is the Facebook-developed compiler for neural network hardware accelerators designed for use by multiple machine learning frameworks. Glow is designed to be like an LLVM or Gallium of sorts for the AI space with interfacing between different ML frameworks and ultimately different hardware accelerators.

Glow, which is hosted under the PyTorch umbrella, is licensed under Apache 2.0. Their first experimental hardware back-end for the Glow compiler is Habana's Goya accelerator. Glow is developed by Facebook's AI team and this back-end was announced at this week's inaugural Glow Summit.

More details on code.fb.com.

Meanwhile with the in-development Linux 5.1 kernel is the initial Habana Labs kernel driver, the first for what ultimately the kernel developers are expecting to become the formation of an accelerator subsystem within the kernel tree.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Purism Partners With PIA For VPN Solutions On Librem Smartphones & Laptops
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
LVFS Served Up 500k Firmware Files To Linux Users This Month
Ampere Computing + Packet Roll Out eMAG To The Public Cloud - 32 Cores For $1 Per Hour
The Karbon 300 Is A Compact, Rugged PC That Ships With Linux As An Option
Linux To Add Support For The MOTU 8Pre Digital Audio Workstation Hardware
Popular News This Week
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Gentoo Gets GNOME 3.30 Running Without Systemd
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation
ZFS On Linux Lands TRIM Support Ahead Of ZOL 0.8