Godot Game Engine 3.0 Alpha 2 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 31 October 2017 at 03:39 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The second alpha release of the Godot 3.0 Game Engine is now available for testing.

Godot 3.0 is a very big update for this open-source game engine. Back in July is when the first alpha rolled out with WebGL 2.0 support, WebAssembly, a lot of changes to its 3D renderer, and many other improvements. Out today is the second alpha.

Godot 3.0 Alpha 2 fixes many bugs uncovered by the earlier test release. It also introduces C# programming language support by integrated Mono.

Game developers wishing to learn more about the Godot 3.0 Alpha 2 changes can do so over at GodotEngine.org.
