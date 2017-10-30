The second alpha release of the Godot 3.0 Game Engine is now available for testing.
Godot 3.0 is a very big update for this open-source game engine. Back in July is when the first alpha rolled out with WebGL 2.0 support, WebAssembly, a lot of changes to its 3D renderer, and many other improvements. Out today is the second alpha.
Godot 3.0 Alpha 2 fixes many bugs uncovered by the earlier test release. It also introduces C# programming language support by integrated Mono.
Game developers wishing to learn more about the Godot 3.0 Alpha 2 changes can do so over at GodotEngine.org.
