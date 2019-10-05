Google Has Been Developing "libgav1" As New AV1 Decoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 5 October 2019 at 06:59 AM EDT. 2 Comments
While there exists DAV1D as one of the most promising AV1 decoders to date, Google has been developing libgav1 as its own AV1 decoder and focused on Arm-powered Android devices but also x86_64 desktop CPUs as well.

Google made its first libgav1 code drop on Friday for this AV1 decoder focused on AV1 profile 0 and profile 1 content. GAV1 is focused on decoding IVF files and so far features the likes of Arm NEON and x86 SSE4.1 CPU optimizations.

Beyond that, not a lot of information is public yet on Google's plans around libgav1. I'll be checking out libgav1 today and possible doing some benchmarks of it against the likes of DAV1D. Those wanting to check out the sources can find libgav1 via Chromium.GoogleSource.com.
2 Comments

