Google Bringing WebAssembly Extensions To Network Proxies
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 March 2020 at 07:42 PM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
In addition to WebAssembly's growing presence outside of the web browser thanks to various desktop run-times and interesting use-cases, WebAssembly is also popping up in other areas. Google has been working on WebAssembly support for extensions within network proxies typically reserved for C/C++ or the likes of Lua scripts.

WebAssembly support has been pulled into their Istio service mesh v1.5 release with WASM extensions in the Envoy service proxy, popular choices for Cloud Native deployments. The Istio 1.5 release notes mention, "Wasm will give developers the ability to safely distribute and execute code in the Envoy proxy – to integrate with telemetry systems, policy systems, control routing and even transform the body of a message. It will be more flexible and more efficient, eliminating the need for running a Mixer component separately (which also simplifies deployments)."

Google is drumming up this WebAssembly usage within network proxies on the Google Open-Source Blog so check that out if you are interested in learning more about the WebAssembly prospects in these interesting areas.
1 Comment
