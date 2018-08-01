Google & Unity Announce Open-Source Matchmaking Project

Google's latest foray into gaming is partnering with Unity Tech for launching an open-source matchmaking project for games.
Google and Unity have formed Open Match as an open-source matchmaking project to allow game developers to re-use a common framework for sharing the logic and other characteristics in handling an advanced game match-making system.
Open Match is intended to work with any game engine but its initial support is obviously with the Unity Game Engine. The components built of Open Match are Linux-based Docker containers... That's where Google comes in with this being able to scale out on the Google Cloud Platform to hopefully recruit more game developers to hosting their services in Google's cloud.
Open Match is licensed under the Apache 2.0. Those wishing to learn more about the Open Match code can find it on GitHub. Today's announcement on the Google Cloud Blog cover the complexities of advanced match-making for games and how they hope to improve the situation with this new multi-vendor open-source project.
4 Comments