Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 June 2019 at 12:57 PM EDT. 3 Comments
GOOGLE --
Back at GDC 2019 Google unveiled Stadia as their cloud gaming service powered by Linux, AMD graphics, and using the Vulkan API. More details were just revealed at their live broadcast event prior to next week's E3 gaming conference in Los Angeles.

Highlights of today's Stadia event include:

- 35 Mbps for [email protected] HDR video with 5.1 surround sound.

- 10Mbps connection speed is the minimum for 1080p gaming.

- Baldur's Gate 3 will be available at launch on Stadia.

- Stadia Pro will be available at $9.99 USD per month for the highest quality (4K) gaming experience.

- Stadia Founder's Edition will include a Chromcast Ultra, a limited edition Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro service.

- Most games will be available to buy as opposed to rent / flat monthly fee.

- The Stadia Controller is priced at $69 USD.

- Stadia is launching in November.

Phoronix will be briefly at E3 next week.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Releases Chrome 75 With Experimental Reader Mode, More WebAssembly Work
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Android Q's ANGLE Offering OpenGL ES On Top Of Vulkan 1.1
There Are A Ton Of Interesting GSoC Projects This Year: Dav1d GPU Compute, Wayland, Rust
Chrome 75 Beta Released With Low-Latency Canvas Contexts, RTC Improvements
Chrome 74 Is Now Available Though Not Too Exciting For Linux Users
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May