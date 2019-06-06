Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service

Back at GDC 2019 Google unveiled Stadia as their cloud gaming service powered by Linux, AMD graphics, and using the Vulkan API. More details were just revealed at their live broadcast event prior to next week's E3 gaming conference in Los Angeles.
Highlights of today's Stadia event include:
- 35 Mbps for [email protected] HDR video with 5.1 surround sound.
- 10Mbps connection speed is the minimum for 1080p gaming.
- Baldur's Gate 3 will be available at launch on Stadia.
- Stadia Pro will be available at $9.99 USD per month for the highest quality (4K) gaming experience.
- Stadia Founder's Edition will include a Chromcast Ultra, a limited edition Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro service.
- Most games will be available to buy as opposed to rent / flat monthly fee.
- The Stadia Controller is priced at $69 USD.
- Stadia is launching in November.
Phoronix will be briefly at E3 next week.
