Google Is Launching "Season of Docs" To Help Improve Open-Source Documentation

Google's Summer of Code is embarking on its 14th year of encouraging student developers to get involved with open-source development. Complementary to code contributions, Google is preparing its inaugural "Season of Docs" to help technical writers get involved in better preparing open-source program documentation.
Season of Docs is a new initiative by Google focused on improving open-source documentation where Summer of Code has traditionally just been focused on code/programming contributions.
The Seasons of Docs period is just getting off the ground with organization applications running through the end of April for programs looking for help in improving their documentation. Similar rules apply about eligible contributors and needing to be 18+ years old to be involved.
Season of Docs doesn't run during the same time table as Summer of Code but rather the actual documentation development phase this year will be from 2 September to 22 November and an additional few days for the project finalization phase. There is also the possibility of long-running projects that could last through 21 February 2020.
As for the stipends/payments, Google is basing that upon the adjusted cost of living based upon the country in which each technical writer resides. Organizations participating meanwhile will receive a $500 USD stipend per technical writer that is mentored.
Season of Docs is certainly an interesting concept with documentation for many open-source projects sorely lacking. Those wishing to learn more about this new initiative can do so via developers.google.com.
One of the projects already eyeing this new program is the Qt project.
3 Comments