Google Open-Sources "GraphicsFuzz" For Helping To Spot GPU Driver Bugs
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 25 September 2018 at 10:23 AM EDT.
Remember GraphicsFuzz? That was the effort started by university students for fuzzing GPU drivers via WebGL in the browser and over the course of their research found various OpenGL driver bugs, including for mobile drivers. Last month the start-up born out of that university research was acquired by Google and now their work is open-source.

As I hoped would happen when learning of Google's acquisition of GraphicsFuzz, they have now open-sourced their fuzzing technology.

Quietly open-sourced yesterday without any formal announcement or fanfare (I just happened to stumble upon it this morning when doing my usual Vulkan scouting of interesting work on GitHub is now GraphicsFuzz on GitHub.

The code was made public yesterday and available under an Apache 2.0 license. This open-source code currently is still tailored to GLSL shaders but will work on expanding to other targets like SPIR-V and even D3D HLSL and Apple Metal. More details can be found in the documentation of the aforelinked repository.
