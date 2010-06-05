Google's OpenSK Offers An Open-Source Rust-Written Security Key Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 January 2020 at 01:56 PM EST. 3 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google today announced OpenSK as an open-source Rust-based security key implementation supporting FIDO U2F and FIDO2 standards.

OpenSK currently is a research platform that Google will hopefully be used by security researchers and security key manufacturers. The Rust code is written the Tock embedded operating system.

This early version of OpenSK supports flashing the OpenSK firmware onto a Nordic chip dongle as the current reference hardware.


More details on OpenSK via the Google Security Blog. The OpenSK code is being developed on GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
Google Makes It Easier To Flash Android Open-Source Project On Phones
Chrome 80 Beta Brings SVG Favicons, Further FTP Support Deprecation
Chrome 79 Released With WebXR Improvements, Other Developer Additions
Google Releases GraphicsFuzz 1.3 For Continuing To Fuzz GPU Drivers
Google Reaffirms Commitment To Kotlin Programming Language For Android
Google To Require "Designed For Chromebook" Devices Support Fwupd Firmware Updates
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
New Linux System Call Proposed To Let User-Space Pin Themselves To Specific CPU Cores
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane
Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features