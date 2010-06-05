Google's OpenSK Offers An Open-Source Rust-Written Security Key Implementation

Google today announced OpenSK as an open-source Rust-based security key implementation supporting FIDO U2F and FIDO2 standards.
OpenSK currently is a research platform that Google will hopefully be used by security researchers and security key manufacturers. The Rust code is written the Tock embedded operating system.
This early version of OpenSK supports flashing the OpenSK firmware onto a Nordic chip dongle as the current reference hardware.
More details on OpenSK via the Google Security Blog. The OpenSK code is being developed on GitHub.
