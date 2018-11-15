Google Open-Sources "Amber" Multi-API Shader Test Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 15 November 2018 at 11:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
The newest open-source graphics project out of Google is called Amber and it's a multi-API shader testing framework focused on capturing and communicating of shader bugs.

Google's Amber tries to make it easier to capture/communicate shader bugs with a scripting-based workflow. The captured shaders can be in binary form, SPIR-V assembly, or a higher-level shading language. Amber is currently focused on supporting the Vulkan and Dawn graphics APIs.

Dawn is the graphics API Google has been working on for a WebGPU implementation for exposing high-performance graphics in the web browser. Dawn in Turn maps to Direct3D 12, Metal, Vulkan, or OpenGL depending upon the platform.

Google developers hope Amber will make it easier reporting and relaying shader issues particularly for Vulkan drivers. The initial code push happened at the end of last week and has continued progressing via this GitHub repository.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Google Volleys Latest FS-VERITY Code For Transparent Integrity/Authenticity Of Files
Chrome 72 Poised To Have Some Wayland Performance Improvements
Chrome 71 Beta Offers Low-Latency Canvas Contexts, International Relative Time
Google Developing "DM-BOW" For Using Drive's Free Space For Data Snapshots
Chrome 70 Now Officially Available With AV1 Video Decode, Opus In MP4 & Much More
Google Still Doesn't Trust Linux GPU Drivers Enough To Enable Chrome Video Acceleration
Popular News This Week
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo
Intel "Iris" Gallium3D Continues Advancing As The Next-Gen Intel Linux OpenGL Driver