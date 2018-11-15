Google Open-Sources "Amber" Multi-API Shader Test Framework

The newest open-source graphics project out of Google is called Amber and it's a multi-API shader testing framework focused on capturing and communicating of shader bugs.
Google's Amber tries to make it easier to capture/communicate shader bugs with a scripting-based workflow. The captured shaders can be in binary form, SPIR-V assembly, or a higher-level shading language. Amber is currently focused on supporting the Vulkan and Dawn graphics APIs.
Dawn is the graphics API Google has been working on for a WebGPU implementation for exposing high-performance graphics in the web browser. Dawn in Turn maps to Direct3D 12, Metal, Vulkan, or OpenGL depending upon the platform.
Google developers hope Amber will make it easier reporting and relaying shader issues particularly for Vulkan drivers. The initial code push happened at the end of last week and has continued progressing via this GitHub repository.
