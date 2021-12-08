Google Posts Open Profile For DICE Linux Driver, Forwards Firmware Secrets To User-Space

Google is looking to upstream their Linux kernel driver for Open Profile for DICE, a secret derivation protocol used currently by some Android devices.The proposed "DICE" driver is for exposing these "secrets" to user-space that were generated by the firmware/bootloader of the Android devices. While this passing of secrets from firmware to user-space may raise some security concerns and worries, the intended use-case of this Open Profile for DICE is around trusted computing with attestation and sealing as part of a verified boot system.When it comes to this new Linux driver it's about claiming a reserved memory region containing secrets generated by the firmware/bootloader and exposing them to the Linux user-space as a character device. The secrets are expected to contain Compound Device Identity (CDI) certificates.



