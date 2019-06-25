Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM
25 June 2019
As part of Google's consolidating their different toolchains around LLVM, they are exploring the possibility of writing a new C library "libc" implementation.

Google is looking to develop a new C standard library within LLVM that will better suit their use-cases and likely others within the community too.

This hypothetical libc at this point would support non-PIE and static-PIPE linking, following of all available specifications, and be designed to fit in well with LLVM tooling. At this point they just will be focusing on x86-64 and don't currently have plans themselves for this new C library to support dynamic loading and linking.

This new C library for LLVM is just in the early planning stages, but those wanting to learn more can do so via this LLVM developer thread.
