Google's Lyra v0.0.2 Speech Codec Gets Rid Of The Binary Blob
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 28 June 2021 at 02:20 PM EDT. 4 Comments
GOOGLE --
Earlier this year Google announced the Lyra voice codec that could work with AV1 video for video chats over 56kbps modems. Google is today shipping its newest Lyra version.

Lyra is a very low bit-rate codec for speech compression designed for WebRTC usage and other online chat purposes. Lyra can operate at 3kbps thanks to its machine learning and other design features. Following the February announcement, in April was the initial open-source code for Lyra. That initial v0.0.1 release has now been succeeded by version 0.0.2.

With Lyra 0.0.2, the project is now fully open-source. Formerly nearly all of the code was published except it still relied on a binary-only shared module, sparse_matmul.so. That sparse matrix multiplication library was co-developed by Google and DeepMind but initially not open-source and just shipped as a pre-built binary. That's now been addressed with their sparse_matmul implementation now being part of the source tree.

Lyra 0.0.2 is now fully open-source without needing to use any pre-compiled dynamic libraries, which also makes it possible to port Lyra now to more platforms. This also now allows Lyra to be built with the GCC code compiler on Linux.

More details on the new Lyra 0.0.2 speech codec release and source downloads can be obtained via GitHub. The Lyra code is available under an Apache 2.0 license.
4 Comments
Related News
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Google Working On Open-Sourcing Their Fibers User-Space Scheduling Framework
Chrome 92 Beta Released With File Handling API, Other Developer Additions
Chrome 91 Benchmarks On Linux Showing Off Even Better Performance
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Android 12 Beta Published With Performance Enhancements, Overhauled UI
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
Valve's Dota 2 Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
Surface Suspension Protocol Proposed For Wayland
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux