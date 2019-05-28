Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers

Google has another experienced open-source graphics driver developer on its staff and could mean further Linux graphics ecosystem improvements.It turns out in April that Google hired Rob Clark to work on open-source GPU drivers. Rob is the founder and lead developer of the Freedreno driver project for open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics over the years. Freedreno has evolved nicely with time along with the MSM DRM/KMS kernel driver component, which recently has seen some use on Google Pixel devices . Since earlier this year, the "TURNIP" driver has also been in development as Freedreno's Vulkan driver.

Presumably he'll be ramping up his Freedreno work at Google, but his public LinkedIn only makes mention of "Something something train driver...Open source graphics drivers." His title does note he's on the ChromeOS team so it's possible we'll see him contributing to the other Intel and AMD drivers as well that are used by Chromebooks and the like along with infrastructure around Wayland and other components. The "train drivers" also perhaps a nod to open-source GPU driver training around neural networks?



Rob Clark presenting on the TI OMAP Linux work at the time.