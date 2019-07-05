Adding to the list of Linux 5.3 kernel features is a new "GVE" network driver from Google.
The new GVE driver is nearly four thousand lines of kernel code and is an Ethernet driver for supporting a yet-to-be-released Virtual NIC used on Google Compute Engine.
This Google Virtual NIC (gVNIC) will be used by the Compute Engine in the future but is being mainlined now for seeing good Linux support on their cloud platform when the time comes.
More details on the new Linux GVE driver via this patch with the driver now queued in net-next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.3 merge window.
3 Comments