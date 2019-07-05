New Google "GVE" Driver Queued For Upcoming Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 July 2019 at 06:37 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Adding to the list of Linux 5.3 kernel features is a new "GVE" network driver from Google.

The new GVE driver is nearly four thousand lines of kernel code and is an Ethernet driver for supporting a yet-to-be-released Virtual NIC used on Google Compute Engine.

This Google Virtual NIC (gVNIC) will be used by the Compute Engine in the future but is being mainlined now for seeing good Linux support on their cloud platform when the time comes.

More details on the new Linux GVE driver via this patch with the driver now queued in net-next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.3 merge window.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.2-rc7 Is Quiet & Released On A Boat Somewhere
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Linux 5.3 Kernel To Bring Ingenic KMS Driver, Rockchip RK3328 Support
Linux 5.2-rc6 Released With Steam Networking Fix - The Biggest Post-RC1 Release
Linux 5.2-rc5 Released As The End Of The Cycle Is A Few Weeks Away
/proc/pid/arch_status Is Coming To Show Architecture-Specific Details Of A Given Task
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Qt 3D Studio 2.4 Released With Massive Performance Boost - By Switching Away From Qt 3D