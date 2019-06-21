Google's GAPID, also known as the Graphics API Debugger, continues serving as an interesting open-source and cross-platform Vulkan debugger. On Thursday version 1.6 of GAPID was released.
The GAPID 1.6 release adds Stadia support so developers working on porting their games to run on Google's cloud gaming service can use GAPID for debugging any Vulkan problems.
Beyond the initial Stadia integration, GAPID 1.6.0 brings with it a wide number of fixes, support for several more Vulkan extensions, Chromebook support fixes, and a variety of other developer improvements.
More details on GAPID 1.6 at GitHub.
Add A Comment