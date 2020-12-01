Google's Fuchsia Open-Source OS To Begin Accepting Community Contributions

Four years after Google began developing the "Fuchsia" operating system complete with its own kernel, Google is now becoming more open with Fuchsia development and also accepting community code contributions.
Fuchsia to date has been open-source with a Git repository but hasn't been accepting community code contributions at least in any straight-forward manner. Fuchsia development discussions have also remained behind closed doors at Google. But now Google is making all of this Fuchsia development much more open.
Google has created public mailing lists now for Fuchsia discussion, a governance model, a public issue tracker, and other steps to make it a more open project.
Google also comments a bit more on the current Fuchsia focus with today's announcement:
Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public.
Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team.
...
Fuchsia is an open source project that is inclusive by design, from the architecture of the platform itself, to the open source community that we’re building. The project is still evolving rapidly, but the underlying principles and values of the system have remained relatively constant throughout the project.
...
Fuchsia is not ready for general product development or as a development target, but you can clone, compile, and contribute to it. It has support for a limited set of x64-based hardware, and you can also test it with Fuchsia’s emulator.
They also published a public Fuchsia roadmap that is quite basic right now but lays out some of their technical plans moving forward.
View the code and learn more at Fuchsia.dev.
1 Comment