Google Open-Sources "Filament" PBR Engine Using Vulkan/OpenGL

Filament is a physically-based rendering engine that has now been open-sourced by Google for Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
This physically-based rendering engine is designed to be as small and efficient as possible so that it can scale down and run with ease on Android-based systems. Filament is written in C++ and requires the use of the LLVM/Clang compiler, supports OpenGL 4.1+ / OpenGL ES 3.0+ / Vulkan 1.0 for rendering back-ends, supports a wide range of rendering capabilities, and all-around looks like quite an exciting PBR engine.
Filament is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. The source to Filament along with the documentation are available via GitHub. I'll certainly be checking it out to see if any of the samples can be function nicely as a performance benchmark for testing.
