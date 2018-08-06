Google Open-Sources "Filament" PBR Engine Using Vulkan/OpenGL

Filament is a physically-based rendering engine that has now been open-sourced by Google for Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.This physically-based rendering engine is designed to be as small and efficient as possible so that it can scale down and run with ease on Android-based systems. Filament is written in C++ and requires the use of the LLVM/Clang compiler, supports OpenGL 4.1+ / OpenGL ES 3.0+ / Vulkan 1.0 for rendering back-ends, supports a wide range of rendering capabilities, and all-around looks like quite an exciting PBR engine.

Filament is licensed under the Apache License 2.0. The source to Filament along with the documentation are available via GitHub . I'll certainly be checking it out to see if any of the samples can be function nicely as a performance benchmark for testing.