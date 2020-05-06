Google's Dart Language Reaches 2.8 Milestone With New Features
6 May 2020
It's been a while since hearing much out of the Google-backed Dart programming language for designing UI-focused cross-platform applications and its ability to compile to JavaScript or native code. But out today is Dart 2.8 as the latest step forward for this language.

Dart 2.8 has more underlying work on working towards null safety in the language, improvements to its pub.dev package management ecosystem, performance improvements for its pub tool, dependency management improvements, and other changes are here with Dart 2.8 SDK.

More details on today's Dart 2.8 release can be found via the project's release announcement and 2.8 change-log.
