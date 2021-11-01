Google Rolls Out ClusterFuzzLite For Easy-To-Use, Continuous Fuzzing
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 11 November 2021 at 08:39 AM EST. 1 Comment
As part of Google's effort around fuzzing for improving open-source security, the company today announced ClusterFuzzLite as their new, easy-to-use solution for fuzzing open and closed-source projects with ease as part of the CI/CD process.

ClusterFuzzLite aims to be rather trivial to setup and get fuzzing for projects hosted by GitHub with there being GitHub Actionsi ntegration or also Google Cloud Build support. Other CI systems can be integrated in a straight-forward manner according to Google.

ClusterFuzzLite offers the same features as ClusterFuzz while being very easy to setup and use. ClusterFuzzLite is already said to be in use by projects like systemd and curl.

Those wanting to learn more about the ClusterFuzzLite continuous fuzzing effort can do so via the Google Security Blog and CFL's documentation.
