Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs

Chrome 86 is out today as the latest feature release to Google's cross-platform web browser.
Among the changes to find with Chrome 86 include:
- Easier/better file-system access with the Native File System API where users can grant web apps access to a given file/folder for reads and writes. This can be useful for video/image editors, code editors, office suites, and more within the web browser.
- A back-forward cache has been added to allow instant navigation on previously-visited pages.
- New APIs to support cross-screen window placement for better multi-screen experiences on the web.
- WebCodecs as a low-level codec API for game streaming, transcoding, and similar uses.
- The WebHID API for supporting human interface devices directly from the browser that may not otherwise be supported by the underlying operating system.
More details on Chrome 86 can be found via the ChromeStatus.com and the Chrome 86 Dev Tools video below.
8 Comments