Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 October 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT. 8 Comments
GOOGLE --
Chrome 86 is out today as the latest feature release to Google's cross-platform web browser.

Among the changes to find with Chrome 86 include:

- Easier/better file-system access with the Native File System API where users can grant web apps access to a given file/folder for reads and writes. This can be useful for video/image editors, code editors, office suites, and more within the web browser.

- A back-forward cache has been added to allow instant navigation on previously-visited pages.

- New APIs to support cross-screen window placement for better multi-screen experiences on the web.

- WebCodecs as a low-level codec API for game streaming, transcoding, and similar uses.

- The WebHID API for supporting human interface devices directly from the browser that may not otherwise be supported by the underlying operating system.

More details on Chrome 86 can be found via the ChromeStatus.com and the Chrome 86 Dev Tools video below.

8 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.10 Receiving New Driver For Chromebook "Vivaldi" Keyboards
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Chrome 87 Dev Builds Trying Again With X11+Wayland Ozone Enabled
Chrome 86 Beta Enables Native File-System API By Default, WebCodecs Added
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Google Using AutoFDO On Linux Meant Up To 12% Less Cycles Spent Within The Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
NetBSD Changes Its Default X11 Window Manager After Two Decades
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
RADV's ACO Back-End Can Be A Massive Win For Vulkan Compute - Not Just Gaming
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support