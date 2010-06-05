Now promoted out of beta is the Google Chrome 80 web browser.
With Google Chrome 80 is now JavaScript support for Gzip/deflate using Streams, cookie security improvements, SVG-based favicons handling, support for JavaScript's nullish operator, continued FTP deprecation and ultimately dropping support for it, WebVR 1.1 support, and other changes.
On the FTP front, those wanting it in Chrome 80 can re-enable the functionality via the --enable-ftp command-line argument while Google plans to remove all FTP related code in Chrome 82.
Other Chrome 80 changes are outlined at ChromeStatus.com and the security fixes outlined on the Chrome Release Blog.
Fresh Chrome vs. Firefox benchmarks on Linux coming up shortly on Phoronix.
