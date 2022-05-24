Google Chrome 102 Released With Capture Handle, File Handling For Given MIME Types
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 24 May 2022 at 03:12 PM EDT.
Google just promoted Chrome 102 to stable as the latest feature update to their cross-platform web browser.

Chrome 102 is now available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS as the newest monthly feature release for Google's web browser.


Chrome 102 adds a new capture handle mechanism that lets an application opt-in to exposing certain information to other applications which are video capturing it. Basically, capture handle opens up collaboration between the capturing and captured applications.

Another addition with Chrome 102 is a File Handling interface as a way for web applications to declare support for handling files with different MIME types / extensions.

A new property AudioContext.outputLatency that estimates the time (in seconds) of audio output latency. Firefox already supports this and is added to Chrome in hopes of helping out audio/video synchronization.

Other changes in Chrome 102 include HTTP to HTTPS redirect for HTTPS DNS records, a window navigation API, Secure Payment Confirmation API v3, the inert attribute to mark parts of the DOM tree as inert, and various other developer additions.

Chrome 102 also has a number of security fixes as outlined on the Chrome Releases Blog. Additional information on the Chrome 102 new features can be found via ChromeStatus.com.

Meanwhile Chrome 103 is well in the works and it's adding a new deflate-raw compression format type, AVIF is added to the permitted Web Share file extensions, blocking sandboxed iframes from opening external applications, a focusgroup feature, local font access, speculation rules, and other additions.
