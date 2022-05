Google Chrome 102 Released With Capture Handle, File Handling For Given MIME Types

Google just promoted Chrome 102 to stable as the latest feature update to their cross-platform web browser.Chrome 102 is now available for Windows, Linux, macOS, and Chrome OS as the newest monthly feature release for Google's web browser.

Chrome 102 adds a new capture handle mechanism that lets an application opt-in to exposing certain information to other applications which are video capturing it. Basically, capture handle opens up collaboration between the capturing and captured applications.Another addition with Chrome 102 is a File Handling interface as a way for web applications to declare support for handling files with different MIME types / extensions.A new property AudioContext.outputLatency that estimates the time (in seconds) of audio output latency. Firefox already supports this and is added to Chrome in hopes of helping out audio/video synchronization.Other changes in Chrome 102 include HTTP to HTTPS redirect for HTTPS DNS records, a window navigation API, Secure Payment Confirmation API v3, the inert attribute to mark parts of the DOM tree as inert, and various other developer additions.Chrome 102 also has a number of security fixes as outlined on the Chrome Releases Blog . Additional information on the Chrome 102 new features can be found via ChromeStatus.com Meanwhile Chrome 103 is well in the works and it's adding a new deflate-raw compression format type, AVIF is added to the permitted Web Share file extensions, blocking sandboxed iframes from opening external applications, a focusgroup feature, local font access, speculation rules, and other additions.