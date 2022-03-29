Chrome 100 Released With APIs For Multi-Screen Window Placement, Digital Goods

Chrome 100 is out today with Google's multi-platform web browser now up to a three digit version.
Chrome 100 has been promoted to stable for Linux / macOS / Windows / Chrome OS. With Chrome 100 among the many changes are:
- The Multi-Screen Window Placement API for being able to better handle multi-window apps that need accurately position certain windows and other similar use-cases. Among the example use-cases for the Multi-Screen Window Placement API is for slideshows across screens, a financial app for a dashboard of windows across monitors, medical imaging applications, creativity apps on multiple screens, and more.
- The Digital Goods API is being introduced for querying/managing digital products around in-app purchases from web applications. Web apps within the Google Play Store can now easily accept purchases for digital goods. The Digital Goods API is initially being treated as an Origin Trial.
- A "plus-lighter" value for the mix-blend-mode CSS option for allowing two elements to cross fade by changing their opacities from 0 to 1 and 1 to 0 on the other element while keeping common pixels unmodified.
- Capability Delegation support where a frame can relinquish its ability to call a restricted API and transfer the ability to another sub-frame that it trusts.
More details on the changes to find with today's Chrome 100 stable release via ChromeStatus.com.
An updated Chrome 101 dev build was also issued today. Chrome 100 has been working to deprecate and remove WebSQL support in third-party contexts, support for priority hints for web resources, WebUSB improvements, and more.
