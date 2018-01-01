Google Makes Disclosure About The CPU Vulnerability Affecting Intel / AMD / ARM
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 3 January 2018 at 05:33 PM EST. 37 Comments
GOOGLE --
We're finally getting actual technical details on the CPU vulnerability leading to the recent race around (K)PTI that when corrected may lead to slower performance in certain situations. Google has revealed they uncovered the issue last year and have now provided some technical bits.

Google says their Project Zero team last year discovered serious flaws in speculative execution that could lead to reading system memory where it shouldn't be authorized. Google was also able to demonstrate an attack where one VM could access the physical memory of the host machine and in turn read memory of other VMs on the same host.

Google reports that this vulnerability not only affects Intel CPUs but also AMD and ARM... Contrary to AMD saying they are not affected by this issue.

Those interested in Google's just-published technical details can find them on the Google Security Blog. Meanwhile, I'm continuing in my benchmarks around the Linux KPTI performance impact, beyond this afternoon's summary.

The issue is now being called "Meltdown and Spectre" with the bug description up at SpectreAttack.com.
37 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 64 Beta Brings Stronger Pop-Up Blocker, JavaScript Improvements
GAPID 1.0 Released As Google's Cross-Platform Vulkan Debugger
Chrome 63 Beta Rolls Out With Dynamic Module Imports, Device Memory API
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Android Studio 3.0 Released With Kotlin Support, Java 8 Features
Chrome 62 Promoted To Stable
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017
Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable