GraphicsFuzz Acquired By Google To Focus On Fuzzing Android GPU Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 August 2018 at 11:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
GraphicsFuzz is the company that started out via university research into fuzzing GPU drivers and finding many graphics driver bugs along the way. After forming the company GraphicsFuzz, the researchers took to fuzzing from the web browser with WebGL. That company has now been acquired by Google.

Alastair Donaldson wrote into Phoronix today to confirm GraphicsFuzz has been acquired by Google. The three GraphicsFuzz developers will be joining Google's Android Graphics Team. At Google they will continue working on driver testing within the Android ecosystem.

More details on the acquisition of GraphicsFuzz by Google have been posted to GraphicsFuzz.com. With previously not all of their work having been open-sourced, hopefully Google will be opening up all of the fuzzing tech soon.
