Go 1.13 was released today as Google's latest update to their language and run-time/toolchain.
Go 1.13 brings with it:
- The Go language now supports a more uniform and modernized set of number literal prefixes, including for binary, octal, hexadecimal, and imaginary literals.
- Support for Illumos (OpenSolaris derived) and implies the Solaris build tag.
- Compatibility with Android 10. Meanwhile, Go 1.13 is the last release supporting Google Native Client.
- TLS 1.3 support is enabled by default with the crypto/tls package.
- Support for error wrapping.
- Unicode 11.0 is now available from Go's Unicode package.
More information via the release notes on Golang.org.
