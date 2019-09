Go 1.13 was released today as Google's latest update to their language and run-time/toolchain.Go 1.13 brings with it:- The Go language now supports a more uniform and modernized set of number literal prefixes, including for binary, octal, hexadecimal, and imaginary literals.- Support for Illumos (OpenSolaris derived) and implies the Solaris build tag.- Compatibility with Android 10. Meanwhile, Go 1.13 is the last release supporting Google Native Client.- TLS 1.3 support is enabled by default with the crypto/tls package.- Support for error wrapping.- Unicode 11.0 is now available from Go's Unicode package.More information via the release notes on Golang.org