Go 1.13 Released With TLS 1.3, Illumos, Unicode 11 & Other Fun
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 3 September 2019 at 02:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Go 1.13 was released today as Google's latest update to their language and run-time/toolchain.

Go 1.13 brings with it:

- The Go language now supports a more uniform and modernized set of number literal prefixes, including for binary, octal, hexadecimal, and imaginary literals.

- Support for Illumos (OpenSolaris derived) and implies the Solaris build tag.

- Compatibility with Android 10. Meanwhile, Go 1.13 is the last release supporting Google Native Client.

- TLS 1.3 support is enabled by default with the crypto/tls package.

- Support for error wrapping.

- Unicode 11.0 is now available from Go's Unicode package.

More information via the release notes on Golang.org.
