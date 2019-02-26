Google's team responsible for the Go programming language has released Go 1.12 with a half-year worth of improvements and new features.
Go 1.12 adds opt-in support for TLS 1.3, Go's race detector is now supported on Linux 64-bit ARM, Cgo is now supported on Linux PowerPC 64-bit, support for Windows 10 IoT Core on 32-bit ARM chips, improvements to modules handling, and various library improvements.
On the Go run-time front, Go 1.12 should "significantly improve" the performance when a large fraction of the heap remains alive, Go also now will release memory back to the operating system more aggressively, the timer and deadline code will now scale better with higher CPU core counts, and on Linux MADV_FREE is used to release unused memory.
More details on Go 1.12 via Golang.org.
