Version 1.11 of the Go programming language is out this Friday as the newest feature update.
Go 1.11 features a variety of improvements to the libraries, toolchain, and runtime. But the headlining features are an initial support to WebAssembly for running in browsers, support for modules with the language albeit in an experimental form, and the Go assembler now supports AVX-512 instructions on x86_64.
Go 1.11 also ships with MIPS and ARM support improvements, prepping to enable the Go build cache unconditionally, debugging improvements, and various performance improvements.
More details on Go 1.11 are available from Golang.org.
