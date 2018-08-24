Go 1.11 Released With WebAssembly Port, Assembler Accepting AVX-512 Instructions
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 24 August 2018 at 09:09 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
Version 1.11 of the Go programming language is out this Friday as the newest feature update.

Go 1.11 features a variety of improvements to the libraries, toolchain, and runtime. But the headlining features are an initial support to WebAssembly for running in browsers, support for modules with the language albeit in an experimental form, and the Go assembler now supports AVX-512 instructions on x86_64.

Go 1.11 also ships with MIPS and ARM support improvements, prepping to enable the Go build cache unconditionally, debugging improvements, and various performance improvements.

More details on Go 1.11 are available from Golang.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 70 Dev Release With Shape Detection API
Dart 2.0 Released As A "Reboot" To The Programming Language
Google Open-Sources "Filament" PBR Engine Using Vulkan/OpenGL
Google Officially Launches Android 9 "Pie" With Adaptive Battery, Slices
GraphicsFuzz Acquired By Google To Focus On Fuzzing Android GPU Drivers
Chrome 69 Beta Released With AV1 Decode & Various CSS Additions
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
USB Patches Posted For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Including The New USB-C DisplayPort Driver
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts