The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape

The open-source Godot Game Engine lead developer Juan Linietsky has published a new Vulkan progress report, the first in three months, and as such there are a lot of changes.
Over the past three months many improvements were made to the Godot 4.0 engine code-base where this Vulkan renderer support will debut. With the latest code there is new screen-space reflection code, new subsurface scattering capabilities, reworked shadow bias settings, support for soft shadows in all light types, accurate frame render time reporting, MSAA anti-aliasing support has been restored, FXAA is also supported, and other renderer improvements.
Juan noted that the Godot 4.0 Alpha is still "some months away" but progress is being made. More details on the latest Godot game engine capabilities on the Vulkan front via this status report.
