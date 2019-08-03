Godot Making Progress On Vulkan Support, Threaded Shader Compilation

Shared one month ago was the initial work done on implementing a Vulkan renderer for Godot, the increasingly-used open-source cross-platform game engine. That Godot Vulkan support continues maturing along with other features that will form the basis of Godot 4.0.
Godot developers have been realistic and not expecting to reach OpenGL parity on their Vulkan renderer until the end of October or so, but over the past month they've made noticeable progress. For Godot's 2D support a lot of code is in place and over the next month lead developer Juan Linietsky is going to be working on the 3D side.
With Godot 4.0 being converted to C++11, other code-base improvements have been made like supporting fully threaded shader compilation, which obviously helps performance a great deal. Better multi-threading support for other areas of the engine are also being worked on.
Those excited about this leading open-source game engine can learn more on the Vulkan support and more via this blog post.
Add A Comment