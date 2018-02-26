The Godot Game Engine is one of the few projects already announcing a change in their plans following this morning's announcement of better and open-source Vulkan support on macOS/iOS.
The Godot engine had been focusing on its OpenGL ES 3.0 renderer as the single code-base for supporting all of their major platform targets. But with OpenGL ES 3.0 not working perfectly everywhere (particularly on some mobile devices) and poor WebGL 2 adoption along with driver issues in some cases, it hasn't worked out as they would have liked. But now they are interested in having Vulkan replace this OpenGL ES 3.0 renderer.
They can now use Vulkan to support all major operating systems including macOS/iOS following MoltenVK going open-source. As a result, they will now be focusing more on Vulkan support while working on OpenGL ES 2.0 support for those with older hardware incapable of handling Vulkan.
More details on their updated plans can be found at GodotEngine.org.
