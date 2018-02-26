Godot To Focus On Vulkan Over OpenGL ES 3.0 Now That There's Mac Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 February 2018 at 07:36 PM EST. 9 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
The Godot Game Engine is one of the few projects already announcing a change in their plans following this morning's announcement of better and open-source Vulkan support on macOS/iOS.

The Godot engine had been focusing on its OpenGL ES 3.0 renderer as the single code-base for supporting all of their major platform targets. But with OpenGL ES 3.0 not working perfectly everywhere (particularly on some mobile devices) and poor WebGL 2 adoption along with driver issues in some cases, it hasn't worked out as they would have liked. But now they are interested in having Vulkan replace this OpenGL ES 3.0 renderer.

They can now use Vulkan to support all major operating systems including macOS/iOS following MoltenVK going open-source. As a result, they will now be focusing more on Vulkan support while working on OpenGL ES 2.0 support for those with older hardware incapable of handling Vulkan.

More details on their updated plans can be found at GodotEngine.org.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Godot Working On Ramping Up Their VR Support
A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Coming To Linux
Feral Is Bringing Rise of the Tomb Raider To Linux
Godot 3.0 Open-Source Game Engine Released
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Game Ports You'd Like In 2018
Castle Game Engine 6.4 Brings Rigid-Body Physics, Improved Render Pipeline
Popular News This Week
The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
A Linux Kernel Driver Is Being Worked On For Valve's Steam Controller
Linux KPI-Based DRM Modules Now Working On FreeBSD 11