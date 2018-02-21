Godot Working On Ramping Up Their VR Support

With the recent release of Godot 3.0 there is an OpenVR module, but that's just the beginning of this open-source 3D game engine in supporting virtual reality.
Godot 3.0 has OpenVR support on Windows and Linux albeit with Linux the Godot engine needs to be started from the Steam runtime for Steam VR. This initial OpenVR support in Godot does include a few pre-made scenes.
Meanwhile, Godot is also working on Oculus VR support but just for Windows given that Facebook/Oculus still isn't back to supporting this VR headset on Linux. Some of the other future VR work they note is Gear VR support as well as supporting the Leap Motion headset on the desktop.
Godot's VR plans can be found in a brief update posted today to GodotEngine.org.
