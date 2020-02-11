While the Godot 4.0 release is still months away from seeing its stable debut with the new Vulkan renderer, the Vulkan renderer branch was today merged to mainline.
Vulkan is finally happening for Godot! The Vulkan rendering code for this open-source game engine is now at a stage where it's being developed on Git master rather than the separate branch. By merging the work to Git master now, other Godot 4.0 changes like code clean-up and restructuring can more easily happen for items that touch the entire code-base.
The OpenGL ES 3.x code is currently broken and will be removed. The OpenGL ES 2.x support will be revived before the Godot 4.0 release for those users without Vulkan API support.
More details on today's Godot Vulkan merging milestone via the GodotEngine.org blog. If all goes well, we could see the Godot 4.0 release this summer as the biggest release yet for this leading open-source cross-platform game engine.
