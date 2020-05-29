Mozilla Sponsored The Godot Game Engine To Port Their Editor As An HTML5 Web App

While we have been eager for Godot 4.0 as the open-source game engine update bringing big renderer improvements and initial Vulkan support, it also turns out there will be a new offering on the editor front...
Mozilla has been sponsoring a Godot developer for several months to make the game engine's editor available as an HTML5 application that can run within the browser. Godot intends to make this web-based editor complementary to their existing native application.
With Godot supporting exporting to HTML5 platforms and the Godot Editor being written against the Godot Engine API itself, it wasn't too much of an effort in making it an HTML5 web application thanks to WebAssembly and making use of other modern web APIs. Besides getting the money from Mozilla, they are pursuing this effort to lower the barrier for new users, improving Godot's HTML5 export itself, and helping with usage in new environments. Godot's native editor will remain the open-source crew's main focus.
More details on the Godot Engine editor running within HTML5 browsers via the GodotEngine.org blog.
